Peterson was signed to a minor-league deal by the Angels on Friday, Taylor Blake Ward of Locked on Angels reports.

Peterson's deal includes an invitation to spring training, and the newcomer is penciled in to make an appearance in the Angels' split-squad contest against Kansas City on Friday. Peterson is likely to serve as an organizational depth for the Halos after hitting .227 in 44 at-bats with the Tigers in 2019.

