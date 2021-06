Bundy yielded two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over four innings in Sunday's loss to Detroit. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Bundy gave up an unearned run in the third inning on an error by David Fletcher and was later tagged with a run in the fifth after he'd been lifted from the game. It was just the second time in his last seven starts that he gave up fewer than four runs. The 28-year-old lowered his ERA to 6.68 alongside a 60:30 K:BB.