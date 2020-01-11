Play

Angels' Dylan Bundy: Avoids arbitration

Bundy signed a one-year contract with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Bundy accrued a 4.79 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 162:58 K:BB over 161.2 frames in 2019 with the Orioles. After being dealt to Los Angeles in December, he's expected to slot into a pivotal role in the starting rotation.

