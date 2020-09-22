Bundy (6-3) picked up the win Monday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

Bundy lasted just 2.2 frames in his outing prior to Monday, surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks, but he responded by securing the victory over Texas. He gave up a solo homer in the first, following by an RBI double in the second and an RBI single in the third, however, the Angels put up eight runs on the day, plenty of scoring to bring home the win. The 27-year-old owns a 3.29 ERA and 1.04 WHIP to go along with 72 punchouts across 65.2 innings this season.