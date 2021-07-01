Bundy (illness) will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Bundy vomited on the mound during his previous start Monday against the Yankees, an unfortunate metaphor for how his season has gone thus far. The 28-year-old broke out last season to produce a career-low 3.29 ERA and career-high 27.0 percent strikeout rate, but he hasn't come close to those numbers this year. In 67 innings of work, he's struggled to a 6.58 ERA while striking out a career-low 21.5 percent of opposing batters. Jose Suarez will step into the rotation in his absence.