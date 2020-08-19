Bundy (3-2) allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three across 4.0 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Giants.

Bundy surrendered a home run in each of the first two innings, accounting for three of his four earned runs. He also struggled to find the strike zone, beginning only 10 of the 20 batters he faced with a strike and 41 of his 73 pitches finding the strike zone. Bundy has been excellent to start the campaign, as even with the poor outing he has a 2.48 ERA with a 38:7 K:BB across 32.2 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently projected to come Monday at Houston.