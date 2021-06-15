Bundy (1-7) allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks over 2.1 innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Oakland.

Bundy coughed up a two-run shot to Sean Murphy in the second inning but most of the damage against him came during Oakland's five-run third frame. He allowed four runs in the inning before he was removed in favor of James Hoyt who would let an inherited runner score. Bundy has now failed to finish six innings in six straight starts and his ERA jumped once again to an unsightly 6.98 through 59.1 innings. Bundy is lined up for a home matchup with the Tigers this weekend.