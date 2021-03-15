Bundy pitched 4.2 scoreless innings against Chicago in a Cactus League game Sunday, yielding two hits and one walk while striking out two.

Bundy was scheduled to throw four innings heading into the contest, but he ended up getting a couple more outs in the fifth due to his efficient pitch count. The right-hander finished with 53 pitches overall, then proceeded to throw some more in the bullpen following the outing, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Bundy has yet to allow a run through two spring starts and is lined up to take the mound for the Angels on Opening Day.