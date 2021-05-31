Bundy (0-6) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out five and taking the loss against San Francisco.

Bundy looked solid through three shutout innings but gave up a home run in each of the next three frames, starting with a two-run shot by Evan Longoria in the fourth. It was his third straight start allowing multiple homers and the fourth straight outing giving up at least four runs. The 28-year-old's ERA actually dropped a tick to 6.49 through 51.1 innings. Bundy is lined up to face the Royals at home next week.