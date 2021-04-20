Bundy (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out six batters and taking the loss against Texas.

Bundy had yielded just one run through five innings on an Adolis Garcia solo shot before things unraveled in the sixth. He walked Joey Gallo to begin the inning before coughing up three straight singles. After he was removed from the game, he was tagged with two more runs with Steve Cishek on the mound. The 28-year-old righty now owns a 4.50 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 24 innings. Still in search of his first win, Bundy will take the mound in Houston on Sunday.