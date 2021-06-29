site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-dylan-bundy-dealing-with-heat-exhaustion | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Dylan Bundy: Dealing with heat exhaustion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bundy left Monday's game against the Yankees due to heat exhaustion.
Bundy was forced to leave the contest after falling ill, but it shouldn't cause him to miss any further time. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 10 min read