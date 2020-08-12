Bundy (3-1) earned the win against Oakland on Tuesday, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing four hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Bundy's outstanding start to the season continued Tuesday with his first scoreless outing as an Angel. The right-hander pitched a complete game his last time out, and he was equally impressive against Oakland, limiting the Athletics to six baserunners while tying his season high with 10 punchouts. Bundy's recent mastery over hitters is evident in his swinging-strike totals -- 16 in his last outing and 17 on Tuesday -- and he has yet to give up more than four hits in an appearance this season. The 27-year-old will carry a sparkling 1.57 ERA and 0.63 WHIP into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home against San Francisco on Monday.