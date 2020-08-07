Bundy (2-1) earned the win against Seattle on Thursday, pitching nine innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out 10. He did not walk a batter.

Bundy single-handedly provided a breather for the Angels' struggling bullpen, tossing his third career complete game and first since 2018. The right-hander gave up a fourth-inning home run to Dan Vogelbach but otherwise faced little resistance from the Mariners' offense, yielding only five baserunners while striking out 10. Bundy tossed 76 of 107 pitches for strikes in the contest and induced an impressive 16 swinging strikes over his nine frames. The 27-year-old has been a revelation for Los Angeles at the start of the campaign, allowing only five earned runs over 21.2 innings while compiling a superb 25:2 K:BB. He'll carry a 2.08 ERA and minuscule 0.60 WHIP into his next scheduled start, slated for Tuesday at home against Oakland.