Bundy (1-6) earned the win Monday against the Royals after allowing two runs on six hits while fanning two across 5.2 innings.

Bundy ended just one out away from posting a quality start, but he delivered his best outing of the campaign by a wide margin. He was coming off four straight appearances in which he allowed at least four earned runs, but he bounced back in a big way here. His next start is tentatively scheduled for June 14 on the road against the Athletics.