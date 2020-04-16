Angels' Dylan Bundy: Excels in Cactus League play
Bundy allowed two earned runs in 11.1 innings this spring while posting a 16:1 K:BB.
Though the sample size is small, Bundy appears to have adjusted well to his move from Baltimore, leading all Halos pitchers with sixteen punchouts in Cactus League action. High strikeout numbers aren't abnormal for Bundy -- he whiffed over a batter per inning each of the last two seasons -- but he also combined for a 5.13 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over that span. Those numbers can be partly attributed to playing for a poor defensive club in a hitter-friendly home park, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Bundy take a leap and become a more attractive fantasy option in his first season with the Angels.
