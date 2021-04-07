Bundy took a no-decision during Tuesday's loss to the Astros, striking out 10 across six innings while allowing two runs on four hits and a pair of walks.

Bundy looked sharp once again for his second straight start. His only damage of the night came in the form of back-to-back solo home runs by Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Diaz in the second inning. Despite the strong performance, Bundy left the game with a tied score, leaving him winless (0-3) in his career against the Astros. The right-hander, who has tallied 16 strikeouts this year, was starting in place of Griffin Canning after he warmed up in the bullpen and was scratched from his start on Sunday. He'll look to keep things rolling Tuesday at Kansas City.