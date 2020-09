Bundy (5-2) picked up the win Thursday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits and walk across 7.1 innings. He struck out 12.

Bundy allowed a run in the first, but did not allow Texas to score again until the eighth. The right-hander's 12 strikeouts set a season high. Bundy has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last four outings and will take a strong 2.48 ERA into his start against Arizona on Wednesday.