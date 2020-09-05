Bundy did not factor into the decision during Friday's win against Houston, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight across seven innings.

Facing Houston for the first time this season, Bundy held the Astros scoreless until the fourth inning, when he gave up a leadoff walk and a pair of doubles that resulted in two runs. The 27-year-old threw 66-of-100 pitches for strikes and left the game with the lead, though unfortunately Houston tied things up in the ninth, preventing him from earning the win. Bundy now sports a respectable 2.49 ERA and 0.95 WHIP on the season. He'll take the mound next Thursday at Texas.