Angels' Dylan Bundy: Flawless in second spring start
Bundy pitched two perfect innings against San Francisco on Saturday, striking out three.
Bundy followed a scoreless debut with another strong performance in Saturday's win. The veteran has combined for seven strikeouts in four innings in Cactus League play while allowing only one baserunner (via a walk). He figures to be a solid source of strikeouts this season and could emerge as a fantasy sleeper now that he's pitching in a less hitter-friendly ballpark and has a solid defense behind him.
