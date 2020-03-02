Play

Angels' Dylan Bundy: Flawless in second spring start

Bundy pitched two perfect innings against San Francisco on Saturday, striking out three.

Bundy followed a scoreless debut with another strong performance in Saturday's win. The veteran has combined for seven strikeouts in four innings in Cactus League play while allowing only one baserunner (via a walk). He figures to be a solid source of strikeouts this season and could emerge as a fantasy sleeper now that he's pitching in a less hitter-friendly ballpark and has a solid defense behind him.

