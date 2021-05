Bundy (0-4) took the 14-11 loss Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing six runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Bundy faced the minimum through three innings but allowed six of seven batters to reach base in the fourth before being removed. Reliever Steve Cishek proceeded to allow two inherited runners to score along with two other Dodgers for a disastrous fourth inning. Bundy hasn't been able to maintain his 2020 form, evidenced by his winless record.