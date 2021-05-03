Bundy (0-3) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Bundy was outdueled by Justus Sheffield on Sunday and was handed another tough loss despite pitching particularly well. The 2 8-year-old cruised through the first three innings but allowed three singles in the fourth which resulted in the first run for the Mariners. He then surrendered a leadoff ground rule double to Luis Torrens in the fifth who eventually came around to score after a pair of sacrifice hits. Bundy has recorded a quality outing in five of his six starts yet remains winless on the year so far. He'll be in search of his first win in a tough matchup against the Dodgers later in the week.