Bundy allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings in Sunday's win over Houston. He struck out six batters and did not factor in the decision.

Bundy allowed just four baserunners through six shutout frames before running into some trouble in the seventh. He hit Yordan Alvarez with a pitch and then served up a game-tying, two-run shot to Yuli Gurriel, spoiling an otherwise terrific outing. The 28-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 4.20 across 30 innings. Bundy will take the mound in Seattle next Sunday.