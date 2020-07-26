Bundy (1-0) earned the win during Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Athletics. He tossed 6.2 innings of one-run ball, giving up three hits while fanning seven.

Bundy retired the first eight batters he faced and looked impressive throughout the entire game, allowing two singles and a double before departing the game in the seventh inning. He had a 4.79 ERA in 2019, but he will undoubtedly try to build on this performance ahead of his next outing. He is tabbed for a home start against the Astros on July 31.