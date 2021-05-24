Bundy allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.1 innings against the Athletics on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Bundy continued to have problems with the home run ball in Sunday's meeting with the Athletics. The 28-year-old surrendered a solo home run to Matt Olson and a two-run blast to Seth Brown in the second inning to put his team in an early 3-0 hole. His day didn't last much longer after allowing a leadoff triple and two singles in the third before being pulled. Bundy now owns a disappointing 6.50 ERA and 48:13 K:BB over 45.2 innings heading into his next start.