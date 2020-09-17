Bundy (5-3) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while fanning two across 2.2 innings.

This was Bundy's shortest and worst outing of the entire season by a wide margin -- he was coming off back-to-back starts in which he hurled at least seven innings while allowing two runs each time. Bundy also snapped a streak of four outings allowing two or fewer earned runs with this woeful performance, and he will attempt to turn things around in his next start scheduled for Sep. 21 at home against the Rangers.