Bundy was scratched from Saturday's start against the Dodgers with a cut on his finger, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old apparently would have pitched were the Angels still in playoff contention, but the team will play it safe and hold him out due to the laceration now that they've been eliminated. It brings an early end to Bundy's rebound season, and he finishes 2020 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 72:17 K:BB over 65.2 innings (11 starts)