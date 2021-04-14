Bundy (0-1) took the loss against Kansas City on Tuesday, tossing seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six.

Bundy couldn't quite match another strong effort by the Royals' Danny Duffy, but he still posted his third straight quality start to begin the campaign. The right-hander threw 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes and racked up 16 swings-and-misses in his longest outing of the season. Bundy has registered a 3.32 ERA and 22:5 K:BB across 19 innings, but he hasn't yet garnered a win. He'll try to pick up the elusive first victory in his next outing, currently scheduled for Monday versus Texas.