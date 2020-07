Bundy (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

Bundy cruised after allowing a three-run homer to Jose Marmolejos in the first inning, and the end result just met the standard for a quality start. The right-hander Bundy now has a 2.84 ERA through 12.2 innings this season. He's projected to start in a rematch in Seattle next Thursday.