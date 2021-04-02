Bundy allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in a victory over the White Sox on Thursday.

Bundy posted a quality start in his season debut and looked sharp with exception to allowing a fifth inning homer to Adam Eaton. The other earned run was a result of poor fielding as Luis Robert was a menace on the base paths. The 28-year-old had what many considered to be a "breakout season" in 2020, recording a 3.29 ERA and 2.95 FIP which he looks to carry into 2021.