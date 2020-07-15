Bundy took five turns on the mound and struck out eight hitters in an intrasquad game Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Against a lineup of mostly minor-league hitters, Bundy flashed his swing-and-miss arsenal while walking only one batter. It's always wise to avoid getting too excited about exhibition performances, but Bundy has thus far looked outstanding in an Angels uniform between spring training and summer camp. He's lined up to be an important piece of the team's rotation during the abbreviated season.