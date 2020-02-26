Angels' Dylan Bundy: Sharp in spring debut

Bundy tossed two scoreless innings against Cincinnati on Tuesday, allowing one walk and striking out four.

The 27-year-old couldn't have looked much better in his first game in an Angels uniform, punctuating his performance by striking out the final three batters he faced. Bundy has yet to post a sub-4.00 ERA over a full major-league season, but he has struck out over a batter per inning in each of his last two campaigns.