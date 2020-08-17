Bundy will switch turns in the rotation with Griffin Canning, pushing Bundy's next start to Tuesday against the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bundy has shouldered a heavy workload this season, averaging over seven innings per start, so the Angels will push him back in order to give him extra rest. The right-hander last pitched Aug. 11, thus he will have enjoyed a full week off when he toes the mound against San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon. Bundy has been among baseball's best pitchers so far this season, registering a 1.57 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 35:3 K:BB over 28.2 innings.