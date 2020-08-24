Bundy allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings Sunday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Bundy ran into trouble in the first inning after the leadoff hitter reached base on an error. After what should have been the third out of the inning, he surrendered a double and single to allow two runs to cross the plate. He then pitched scoreless ball until the sixth frame, when he got two outs prior to another trio of hits that scored one and left an inherited runner on base -- who eventually crossed the plate. Overall, it was a solid outing for Bundy, who kept the ball in the yard after allowing a pair of home runs in his previous start. Bundy now has a 2.58 ERA with 44 strikeouts across 38.1 innings for the season. He's in line to draw his next start Friday against Seattle.