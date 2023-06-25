Escobar went 2-for-4 with a walk, four runs and an RBI in a 25-1 rout against Colorado on Saturday.

In his first contest since being acquired from the Mets in a trade Friday, Escobar was part of an offensive onslaught during which the Angels produced franchise records with 25 runs and 28 hits. The infielder made a good first impression, scoring four times before being replaced in the field late in the game. Escobar started at third base in his debut contest with Los Angeles and could see near-everyday opportunities there until Anthony Rendon (wrist) is able to return from the injured list.