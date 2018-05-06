Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The right-hander made two appearances during his latest stint with the big club, recording just one out while conceding five runs on four hits and a walk over those contests. The Angels recalled outfielder Jabari Blash from Salt Lake to assume Paredes' spot on the active roster.

