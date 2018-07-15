Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Brought back from minors
The Angels recalled Paredes from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
It's already the eighth callup of the season for Paredes, who has yielded 14 earned runs on 25 hits and six walks over 16.1 innings across his previous seven stints with the big club. Expect the Angels to limit the right-hander's usage to lower-leverage situations while he's up in the majors.
