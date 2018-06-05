Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Brought back to majors
Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Paredes will offer a fresh bullpen arm after manager Mike Scioscia deployed five relievers in Monday's win over the Royals. The 23-year-old owns a brutal 7.71 ERA and 1.93 WHIP across 9.1 big-league innings this season, so he'll likely be limited to low-leverage work during his time with the Angels. Caleb Cowart was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
