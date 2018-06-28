Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Paredes continues to bounce back and forth between Los Angeles and Salt Lake, and will now take the place of Jake Jewell, who was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding move. Through 11 appearances with the Angels this year, Paredes has logged a 7.43 ERA and 2.03 WHIP.

