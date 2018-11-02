Paredes was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

The Angels dropped Paredes and a few others from their 40-man roster in order to free up space for younger prospects who need to be protected from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old Paredes posted a 6.87 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 18.1 innings of relief in 2018.

