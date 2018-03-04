Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Competing for bullpen job
Paredes gave up one run on three hits while striking out one in his lone inning of work Saturday against the Mariners.
It was the first run the 22-year-old has allowed in three appearances this spring, but he has also surrendered five baserunners over that 2.1-inning span. Paredes is in the mix for a middle relief role despite posting a lackluster 4.43 ERA over 22.1 innings last season due in large part to the Angels' lack of consistent middle relief options. A low-leverage role in the bullpen combined with a pedestrian strikeout rate for a reliever (6.9 K/9) will keep him off the fantasy radar even if he does win a job out of spring training.
