Paredes gave up one run on three hits while striking out one in his lone inning of work Saturday against the Mariners.

It was the first run the 22-year-old has allowed in three appearances this spring, but he has also surrendered five baserunners over that 2.1-inning span. Paredes is in the mix for a middle relief role despite posting a lackluster 4.43 ERA over 22.1 innings last season due in large part to the Angels' lack of consistent middle relief options. A low-leverage role in the bullpen combined with a pedestrian strikeout rate for a reliever (6.9 K/9) will keep him off the fantasy radar even if he does win a job out of spring training.