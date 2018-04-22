Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Demoted to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Paredes to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Paredes' demotion clears up a spot on the active roster for pitcher Jaime Barria, who was recalled from Salt Lake in a corresponding move to start the Angels' game Sunday against the Giants. The 23-year-old's latest stint with the big club went all of one day, with Paredes going unused Saturday in the Angels' 4-3 win over the Giants.
