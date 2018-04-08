The Angels recalled Paredes from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With the Angels bullpen taxed after covering seven innings in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Athletics following an abbreviated start from JC Ramirez (forearm), Paredes and Felix Pena were summoned from the minors to provide a pair of fresh relief arms. Paredes made 18 appearances for the big club in 2017, compiling a 4.43 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while striking out 17 batters in 22.1 innings.