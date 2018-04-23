Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 23-year-old has been stellar with the Bees this season, allowing just one run in 6.1 frames while producing a 5:1 K:BB. Paredes will head to the majors to provide bullpen depth after Blake Wood (elbow) was placed on the disabled list. He'll likely work in middle relief during his time in the majors.