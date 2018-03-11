The Angels optioned Paredes to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Paredes probably removed himself from consideration for an Opening Day bullpen gig with the Angels after he recorded just two outs and was tagged for three runs on five hits and a walk in his Cactus League appearance Sunday against the Giants. The 23-year-old should get another look in the big leagues at some point in 2018, but he'll need to iron out the command issues he showed this spring before receiving a promotion from Triple-A.