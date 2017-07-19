Paredes was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Paredes only appeared in one game since coming up to the big-league team on July 5, tossing two scoreless innings against the Rangers just two days following his promotion. The right-hander heads back to Salt Lake, where he has dominated recently, allowing just five hits and five walks over his last 12 innings of work, as opposed to 19 strikeouts and no runs given up. He could make a return to the bullpen in the near future, but will need opportunities in order to be relevant in the fantasy world.