Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Akeel Morris was recalled from Salt Lake. Although he could return to the majors at some point this season, Paredes offers little fantasy value and doesn't figure to see many high leverage situations. Over three games (six innings) with the Angels this season, Paredes has given up two runs on two walks and five hits, with one of said hits being a home run.