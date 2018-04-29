Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake
Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, Akeel Morris was recalled from Salt Lake. Although he could return to the majors at some point this season, Paredes offers little fantasy value and doesn't figure to see many high leverage situations. Over three games (six innings) with the Angels this season, Paredes has given up two runs on two walks and five hits, with one of said hits being a home run.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...