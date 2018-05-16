Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Recalled from Salt Lake
Paredes was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Paredes will return to the bullpen as he takes the place of Jaime Barria on the major-league roster. Over five appearances with the Angels this year, Paredes holds a 9.95 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 6.1 innings of relief.
