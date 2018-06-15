Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Recalled from Salt Lake
Paredes was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
The Angels made a flurry of roster moves prior to Friday's game and Paredes will help to provide a little extra pitching depth after recently being sent down to the minors. Over eight appearances at the major-league level in 2018, he's logged a 6.97 ERA and 2.03 WHIP.
