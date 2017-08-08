Paredes was MLB.com from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

A spot on the 25-man roster opened up when Yunel Escobar (oblique) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, so the Angels called upon Paredes to provide an additional arm in their bullpen. The 22-year-old held a 2.00 ERA in his nine innings of relief with the big-league club earlier this season.

