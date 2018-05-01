Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Recalled from Triple-A
Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
With Keynan Middleton (elbow) landing on the disabled list, Paredes was summoned back to the big club to offer an additional bullpen arm. The 23-year-old owns 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across six innings with the Angels this season. He should work in middle relief during his time in the majors.
