Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

With Keynan Middleton (elbow) landing on the disabled list, Paredes was summoned back to the big club to offer an additional bullpen arm. The 23-year-old owns 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across six innings with the Angels this season. He should work in middle relief during his time in the majors.

